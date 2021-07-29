Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.75 Million

Brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post sales of $397.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the lowest is $382.50 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $632.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on FBC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $46.38. 4,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,936. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

