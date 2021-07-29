Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
FBC stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 481,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,762. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.13.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
