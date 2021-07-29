Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Issues Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 481,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

