Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Issues Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.
Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 481,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.
Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
