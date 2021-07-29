Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $356,000 in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of BNE stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Blue Horizon BNE ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95.

