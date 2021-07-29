Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELX opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.78. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

