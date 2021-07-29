Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $181.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 292.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

