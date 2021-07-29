Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

IYLD opened at $24.27 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13.

