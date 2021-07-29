Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $324,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Shares of SUSL opened at $77.19 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $77.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

