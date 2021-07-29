Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

