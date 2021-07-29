Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £117 ($152.86) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £162.90 ($212.83) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £159.70 ($208.65).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 172.60 ($2.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching £124.52 ($162.69). 227,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,453. The firm has a market cap of £21.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.93. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £131.85.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.