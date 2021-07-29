Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,956 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Focus Financial Partners worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 381.34 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

