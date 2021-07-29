FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 7,799 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.04.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

