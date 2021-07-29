Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. Forrester Research updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.850 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 99,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $926.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

