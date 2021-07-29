Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $10.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 197,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,955. The company has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.49. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

