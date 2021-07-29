Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.98. 887,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,774. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.