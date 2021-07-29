Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

