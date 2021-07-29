Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

