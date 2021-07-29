Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

