Founders Capital Management Purchases 225 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $2,941,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8,166.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 339,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after buying an additional 335,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $142.10. 66,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,735. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.