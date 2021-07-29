Founders Capital Management Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Founders Capital Management raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.8% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.79. The stock had a trading volume of 316,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

