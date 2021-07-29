Founders Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,907. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

