Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Boris Cherdabayev Sells 12,400 Shares of Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

