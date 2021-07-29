Freshii (TSE:FRII) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.15. 12,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 38,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.42 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.08.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

