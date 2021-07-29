FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

FRP Advisory Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 122 ($1.59). 106,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,134. The stock has a market capitalization of £296.69 million and a P/E ratio of 33.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. FRP Advisory Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.