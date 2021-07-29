FUNToken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.50 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $163.64 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00769452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,598,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.