FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aon plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AON in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

AON stock opened at $262.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $265.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in AON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.