FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 price target on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NYSE TFII opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.27. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

