FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V opened at $246.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $481.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

