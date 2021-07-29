FY2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Increased by Analyst (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.