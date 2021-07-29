FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Crane in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.30.

Get Crane alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

CR stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.