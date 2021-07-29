FY2022 EPS Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Raised by Analyst

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,593 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

