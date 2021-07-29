FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Raised by Analyst

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for The Honest in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million.

HNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

The Honest stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The Honest has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

