G.Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Investment analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hubbell in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

HUBB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $195.88 on Thursday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $130.99 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

