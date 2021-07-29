Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

GALT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.