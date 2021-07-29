Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) & Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Head-To-Head Survey

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Galecto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Galecto and Tempest Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A N/A -$34.84 million ($7.62) -0.59 Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.41 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Galecto and Tempest Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tempest Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Galecto presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.90%. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential downside of 38.48%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galecto is more favorable than Tempest Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Galecto and Tempest Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A N/A N/A Tempest Therapeutics N/A -91.03% -72.44%

Summary

Galecto beats Tempest Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

