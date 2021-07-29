Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,034,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 441,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,955,000 after purchasing an additional 399,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

