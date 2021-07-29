Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GCI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $795.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.80. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gannett will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gannett by 536.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

