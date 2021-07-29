Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $155.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

GRMN stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $156.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

