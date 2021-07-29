Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.82. 657,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,212. Garmin has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $158.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America cut Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

