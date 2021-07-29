GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$61.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDI shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday, May 10th.

GDI stock traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$58.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.24. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$29.68 and a 12 month high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

