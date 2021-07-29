GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $55.99

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.99, but opened at $52.01. GDS shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 20,913 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GDS by 20.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

