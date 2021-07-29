Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,672 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

INTC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.78. 495,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,707,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

