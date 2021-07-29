Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.70. 441,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478,954. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.