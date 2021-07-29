Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.66. 29,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.50 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

