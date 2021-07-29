Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.93. The company had a trading volume of 975,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,136,000. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $256.55 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

