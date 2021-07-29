General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $67.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

