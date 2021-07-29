Genesis Vision Trading 65.6% Higher This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00009059 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and $604,565.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00769452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

