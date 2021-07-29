Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $72.14

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.14, but opened at $75.64. Gentherm shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 3,966 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

