Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 160,207 Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of IZEA Worldwide worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 831,218 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $57,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,560 shares of company stock valued at $969,234 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IZEA opened at $2.27 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $140.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.67.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

