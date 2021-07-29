Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBFO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 32,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

UBFO stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $136.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Security Bancshares Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.